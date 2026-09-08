Third Death Fuels Fresh Controversy At MP’s Rewa Medical College; Family Alleges Gross Negligence | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After death of a woman and her newborn, another woman died in Rewa Medical College hospital on intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, triggering fresh controversy.

Medical College has constituted a committee for investigation into the case.

Archana Gupta, a resident of Satna, was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital attached to Rewa Medical College for treatment following an accident on August 30.

According to her family, Archana’s condition was stable when she was admitted to the hospital but her health worsened after five days.

The family charged hospital management with negligence resulting in severe complications wherein maggots were found on her body.

They wanted to transfer the patient to another hospital for better care but claim the doctors refused to issue a referral.

The situation intensified when family members arrived to record a video of the patient's condition. It is alleged that a doctor present in the ICU confiscated their mobile phone, and a security guard on duty even assaulted them.

Following Archana Gupta's death, the family raised a ruckus at the hospital, demanding action against the doctors responsible.

Rewa Medical College dean Dr Shahshidhar Garg said a committee for probe into death of Archna Gupta had ben formed.

“Already, committee is working in death of Kalpana Mishra. I am taking feedback from doctors about cause of death,” he added.

This incident follows a series of recent controversies at Rewa Medical College including the death of a pregnant woman Kalpana Mishra and her newborn in case of high-risk pregnancy.

Another incident followed where a living 80-year-old patient was accidentally declared dead and sent to the mortuary before his pulse returned.