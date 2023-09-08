 Think Twice Before You Throw Building Materials On Roads!
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalThink Twice Before You Throw Building Materials On Roads!

Think Twice Before You Throw Building Materials On Roads!

Else, you have to pay a fine of Rs 1K. Nagar Palika chairman asks officials to act fast.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 01:16 AM IST
article-image
Think Twice Before You Throw Building Materials On Roads! | FP Photo

Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh): Itarsi Think twice before you keep building materials on roads! Else, you may have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000. This is what an order of Nagar Palika Parishad says. 

Chairman of the civic body Pankaj Choure directed the officials that there should not be any sand, stone chips, cement, red sand and other building materials on roads which should remain clean.

Choure said a fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed on those who occupy roads by keeping such materials there. Nagar Palika chairman issued the directive at a meeting with the officials of the civic body and of the revenue department.

Chief municipal officer Ritu Mehra, revenue head Amrita Mahish Thakur and other officials were present at the meeting. Choure told the officials of the revenue department that there should not be any negligence in work, and that they should collect property, water and other taxes without delay.

Choure told the revenue officials to issue notices to those who have yet to pay taxes. He also told the officials to take the photographs of the buildings being constructed under PM Awas Yojna, so that the beneficiaries may be given the first, second and third installments for constructing houses.

He told each ward Moharrirs to take photographs of those buildings. Thakur told the revenue officials to work for the department with sincerity. Mehra said ward in-charges would be held responsible for each work in their respective areas.

Their duties are not confined to collecting revenues, but to stop encroachments, maintain cleanliness, drainage system, to conduct surveys, and to ensure that eligible people are getting pension.

Besides, they should issue notices to owners of dilapidated houses, see the CM helpline complaints, survey residences, Pattas and other issues, and alibis for not doing the work will not be accepted, she said.

Read Also
MP: Congress Holds Campaign Committee Meet At Kamal Nath's Residence Ahead Of Polls
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cultural Events Held On Janmashtami

Cultural Events Held On Janmashtami

Collector Asks Officials To Act Against Illegal Health Centres  

Collector Asks Officials To Act Against Illegal Health Centres  

Criminal Gets Two Years’ RI For Beating Up, Injuring Man

Criminal Gets Two Years’ RI For Beating Up, Injuring Man

People Have Decided To Bring BJP Back To Power: Narottam  

People Have Decided To Bring BJP Back To Power: Narottam  

Six Raths Sent To Morena To Publicise Government Welfare Schemes  

Six Raths Sent To Morena To Publicise Government Welfare Schemes  