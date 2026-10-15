Thieves Strike Inside Bhopal Central Jail Premises, Steal Gold, Silver Jewellery And ₹35,000 From Guard's House | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite high security on Gandhi Nagar jail premises in place, thieves broke into the locked house of a jail guard posted at the Central Jail on Wednesday and decamped with gold and silver jewellery and Rs 35,000 in cash.

The theft took place while the guard Jagdish Gill was away with his wife and children.

According to reports, Gill left his house with his family on Wednesday for some work. When they returned at 2 pm, they found the lock of the house broken.

On entering, they discovered that household belongings had been scattered and gold and silver jewellery along with Rs 35,000 kept in a cupboard were missing. Gill informed the Gandhi Nagar police who registered a case and launched an investigation.

Gandhi Nagar police station incharge Sunil Chaturvedi said teams had been deployed to identify and trace the accused.

Police are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in the vicinity to identify suspicious persons and establish the route used by the thieves before and after the burglary.