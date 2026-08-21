Theft At BMC’s Proposed Kolar E-Library Complex: Computers And Equipment Missing

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Theft has been reported at the Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee Library and proposed e-library complex in Kolar, with computers and other equipment found missing from the premises.

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a written complaint with Kolar police, seeking registration of an FIR.

According to BMC officials, the Dial-112 service was alerted after the theft came to light on Thursday morning. Police reached the spot and conducted a preliminary inspection of the complex.

The facility had eight monitors, eight CPUs, eight mice and eight keyboards. During the inspection, officials found that one monitor, three CPUs, two mice and one keyboard were missing. In addition, 11 window sliders were also found to be missing.

BMC officials have raised suspicion over possible involvement of employees in the incident, though the police investigation is yet to establish the identity of those responsible.

The civic body said the theft has caused financial loss and disrupted preparations for the proposed e-library facility.

BMC commissioner Sanskriti Jain has directed the police to conduct a detailed investigation, identify the perpetrators and recover the stolen equipment. The BMC has also sought necessary action based on the findings of the investigation.