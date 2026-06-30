Theatre Workshop Participants Receive Makeup Training In Chhatarpur | FP photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-day theatre workshop is being organised at Gandhi Ashram in Chhatarpur is providing aspiring theatre artists with comprehensive training in various aspects of stagecraft.

This is being organised under the joint aegis of the Madhya Pradesh School of Drama, Department of Culture, Government of MP, and Shankhnad Natya Manch, Chhatarpur.

Trainer Lakshya Arora from Delhi demonstrated practical techniques for basic makeup as well as makeup used for historical and mythological characters.

Using one of the participants as a live model, he showcased various makeup methods and explained the colours, materials, and techniques used in theatre makeup.

Workshop coordinator and senior theatre artist Shivendra Shukla said that, besides acting, participants are being introduced to all major dimensions of theatre. Special sessions on theatrical makeup and character design were conducted.

Participants were also introduced to prosthetic makeup, including methods used to create realistic horror effects, wounds, and blood scenes commonly seen in theatrical productions and films.