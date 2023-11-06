"The Public Will Answer Them" Says Kamal Nath As Jyotiraditya Scindia Predicts Congress' Downfall

Former CM Kamal Nath |

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath has hit back at Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's saying Congress will be destroyed on November 17 saying public gave them answer during the mayoral elections held 15-months back.

Nath made the remark while speaking to ANI in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district on Monday. Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

"Whose arrogance is this, the public gave them (BJP) the answer when the mayor's election was held 15 months ago. The Congress registered a victory after 35 years, whose arrogance was it," Nath said.

Notably, speaking to reporters in Gwalior district on Sunday evening, Union Minister Scindia had taken a jibe at the Congress party over claiming to form government in the state after the upcoming assembly polls scheduled to be held this month.

"The public knows everything...This is the arrogance of the Congress...This arrogance will be destroyed on Nov 17," Scindia said.

Earlier, addressing a rally in Gwalior, Scindia said, "Today, on one side you have a double-engine government and on the other hand, you have an engine-less government. Through this election, we will decide the future of Gwalior. Lotus flower (BJP) has transformed Madhya Pradesh from a sick state to a unique state." The Union Minister further said that the tenure in which the BJP ruled Madhya Pradesh did what Congress could not do in 55 years.

"BJP got the opportunity to rule Madhya Pradesh for three years. If you remove the COVID period, then BJP only got 15 months in MP. In those 15 months, the BJP Government did what Congress couldn't do in 55 years," Jyotiradiyta Scindia said.

Notably, the last state assembly polls in 2018 saw the Congress coming to power, with veteran leader Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister. Nonetheless, a political upheaval rocked the state in 2020 after then-Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to the saffron camp.

The Congress government fell after being reduced to a minority and the BJP formed the government, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as chief minister.