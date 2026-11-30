The Manganiyar Seduction Mesmerises Bhopal With Rajasthan’s Folk & Sufi Music; Over 40 Artistes Perform In 33 Illuminated Compartments | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The performance of the internationally acclaimed musical production The Manganiyar Seduction captivated the audience at Ravindra Bhawan here on Sunday evening.

Directed by renowned theatre director and writer Roysten Abel, the performance brought Rajasthan’s folk and Sufi musical traditions to life through a unique blend of music, lighting and theatricality.

More than 40 Manganiyar artistes showcased the diverse hues of Rajasthan’s rich musical heritage through their vocals and traditional instruments.

Across 33 illuminated compartments built on stage, the voices and instruments of the artistes joined in one by one alongside synchronised bursts of light. The gradually building rhythm, vocals and lighting transformed the entire stage into a vibrant musical universe.

The musical structure of the production centred around Sufi poet Bulleh Shah’s famous composition, 'Alfat In Bin Un Bin'. Melodies of popular Rajasthani folk songs such as 'Kesariya Balam' further deepened the regional flavour of the showcase.

Traditional Manganiyar vocals accompanied by instruments like the 'kamaicha', 'khartaal', 'dholak' and 'morchang' lent a distinct resonance to the evening.

The illuminated compartments constructed on stage stood out as the most striking visual element of The Manganiyar Seduction. As each artiste entered the musical arrangement with their voice or instrument, the lighting in their respective compartment lit up in sync.

This fusion of vocals, instruments and light elevated the show from a standard concert into an immersive audio-visual theatrical experience.

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