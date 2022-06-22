e-Paper Get App

“The Centre is engaging in politics of breaking the states”: Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha

Tankha slammed the Centre over Maharashtra crisis

Vivek TrivediUpdated: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 06:56 PM IST
Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha | FPJ

FP News Service

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh)

Amidst the political stir in Maharashtra, Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha has targeted the central government while interacting with the media in Jabalpur on Wednesday.

Tankha said “What happened in Madhya Pradesh is now happening in Maharashtra because the Center is engaging in politics of breaking the states and they are getting success in this work to a large extent,”.

Tankha also stated that Maharashtra's crisis is not ours but Shiv Sena's, But, what’s happening is very disheartening, although expressed his faith in Thackeray family.

He mentioned that Thackeray family is very strong and they will convince the angry party members very soon. Along with this, the senior Supreme Court lawyer targeted the Agnipath scheme.

Tankha asked, why, the central government does not discuss before implementing any scheme. It is always an issue, seen all the time. After the implementation of the plan, many improvements are made in it, and he said that the issue of Agnipath scheme is an issue related to the security of the Indian Army, and there should not be any negligence in it.

(Inputs from Shiv Chaubey, Jabalpur)

