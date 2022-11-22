e-Paper Get App
The cabinet meeting cancelled as most of the ministers on the Gujarat tour

The cabinet meeting cancelled as most of the ministers on the Gujarat tour

Assembly Election campaigning is underway in Gujarat

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 02:47 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Bhopal (Madhya Ptradesh): The cabinet meeting was cancelled on Tuesday as most of the ministers are on a Gujarat tour for election campaigning of BJP candidates. The date for the next cabinet will be decided later. In the next cabinet, some important bills are likely to be introduced.

Notably, Assembly Election campaigning is underway in Gujarat. BJP leaders from Madhya Pradesh are also going there often to do canvassing in favour of party candidates. Recently, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan himself visited Gujarat and addressed a public rally.

Other than him, Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang, etc have visited Gujarat and held public rallies in support of party candidates.

Read Also
MP: No COVID-19 case or death reported in Bhopal; active tally 20 as two recover
article-image

RECENT STORIES

