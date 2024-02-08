The Blast Was Akin To The Nuclear Bomb Blast: CM Mohan Yadav | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said when he saw the video of Harda blast incident it looked that it was a blast akin to the nuclear bomb blast. When he inquired that how Shivakashi like factory came up there, he was informed that before the strictness was ensued one or two years back, explosive material was distributed in homes for making of the bomb and later these bombs were collected (in factory).

“ Now such kind of drama has been heard for the first time,” he told. He was replying to the adjournment motion brought by the Opposition over Harda tragedy in assembly on Wednesday.

He said in starting of the incident, it was not clear that whether it was a terrorist act or something else but when it was confirmed that incident is related with crackers, then government took the matter seriously.

He tried to point out that how Pradhan Mantri Awas were sanctioned near the factory and how colonies were allowed to come up near the factory area.

Meanwhile, he had come through a letter written by a sub ordinate officer to the senior officer, informing about the excess storage of the explosive. He assured that irrespective that how much powerful officer is, no one will be spared after the probe.

Earlier Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat demanded judicial prone and compensation of Rs 1 crores to every blast incident. Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar accused state government of trying to save the officers. He said after the incident, JCB machines were used to flattened the site that also before the forensic probe.

He wanted to know that public servants were not booked under IPC section 217. He said for fair probe, it is necessary that judicial probe or Open Court inquiry should be done into the incident.

Phool Singh Baraiya alleged that bombs were being made in the factory. Ramkishore Dogne said several people are missing after the incident and people from far flung areas like Betul were working in the factory.

Opposition stages walk out

As opposition was unsatisfied with the reply of CM on Harda incident, it staged walk out in the assembly. It demanded that judicial or open court of inquiry shall be done into the incident.