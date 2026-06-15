Textile Merchant Duped Of ₹19.58 Lakh, Agents Booked | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP Nagar police have registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against two textile agents from Secunderabad, Telangana, for allegedly embezzling Rs 19.58 lakh from a garment company.

According to reports, complainant Pradeep Agarwal, director of a garment firm operating from MP Nagar, had appointed Vinod Jain and his son Ravi Jain as distribution agents to expand the business in South India.

Their responsibilities included procuring orders, receiving textile consignments and collecting payments from buyers.

Between April 2019 and February 2020, the company dispatched goods worth Rs 21.42 lakh through 53 invoices.

However, only Rs 6.10 lakh was received against the goods, leaving an outstanding amount of Rs 19.58 lakh, including interest.

Suspicion arose when payments were repeatedly delayed. Agarwal then contacted the buyers directly and discovered that several merchants had already paid the agents in full.

Some firms named in the invoices stated that they had neither ordered nor received any goods from the company.

The findings suggested that the accused collected payments and allegedly diverted consignments without informing the company. Police have begun an investigation into the matter.