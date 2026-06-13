Reopening Jinsi Slaughterhouse: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Seeks Police And Pollution Board Opinion | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on the directives of the High Court, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) initiated the process of deciding whether the modern slaughterhouse at Jinsi should be reopened.

Municipal Commissioner Sanskriti Jain on Saturday wrote to Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar and the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board, seeking their opinions within five days.

The civic body will take a final decision on the slaughterhouse after receiving reports from both departments. The BMC has appointed Pramod Malviya, Executive Engineer of Swachh Bharat Mission branch, as the nodal officer for the case.

Reports sought on law and environmental compliance

In her letter to the Police Commissioner, Jain has sought details regarding the current status of the criminal case and any law-and-order concerns linked to the facility.

A separate communication has been sent to the Pollution Control Board seeking its opinion on environmental standards, operational permissions and compliance with NGT norms.

High Court directive

The slaughterhouse was sealed after a truck carrying meat was intercepted near the Police Headquarters and laboratory testing reportedly confirmed the presence of beef.

Following the development, slaughterhouse operator Aslam Qureshi alias Aslam Chamda and the truck driver were arrested and sent to jail.

Recently, while hearing a petition filed by Qureshi, the High Court directed the BMC Commissioner to take a lawful decision on the pending application within 15 days.

Timeline: Jinsi slaughterhouse case

Dec 17, 2025: Hindu organisations stopped a truck near Police Headquarters; 26 tons of suspected beef was seized.

Dec 18, 2025: Meat samples were sent to a laboratory in Mathura for testing.

January 2026: Test reports reportedly confirmed beef; the slaughterhouse was sealed and the operator and driver were arrested. An SIT was formed to investigate the case.

April 2026: The High Court granted bail to Aslam Qureshi.

June 2026: The High Court directed the Municipal Commissioner to decide within 15 days.