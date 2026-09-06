TET To Be Held Offline For First Time In Madhya Pradesh After Supreme Court Order, Says CM Mohan Yadav | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh will conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in offline mode for the first time following a Supreme Court order, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said this at the state-level Teachers’ Day felicitation function in Bhopal on Saturday.

The programme was held at RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration and Management, where Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Yadav felicitated 33 outstanding teachers for their contribution to school education.

Addressing the gathering, Yadav said the government was continuously introducing changes to improve the quality of education, provide better facilities to teachers and create more opportunities for students.

Yadav said the government was also taking decisions in the interest of teachers and working to enhance their respect, facilities and opportunities.

FP photo

Women teachers in black stopped

Some women teachers wearing black clothes were stopped from entering the venue amid concerns that they had come to protest.

Some journalists wearing black were also initially stopped but were later allowed inside. Organisers said there was insufficient seating inside the hall.

Ajita Dwivedi’s six-year fight for the award

Teacher Ajita Dwivedi from Sidhi was finally presented the Governor’s Award for Innovation in Education after a six-year legal and departmental battle.

She was selected for 2020 award but her honour was put on hold after another teacher levelled allegations against her. The Sidhi DEO later confirmed that her selection was correct.

After years of correspondence and a legal battle, the High Court directed that she be given the award based on her 2020 selection. Following the court order, the education department reviewed the case and finally honoured her at the 2026 ceremony.