TET paper leak: It is Vyapam part 2, says Congress, minister calls it mudslinging

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Charges and counter charges flew thick and fast between the state government and the Opposition Congress over alleged MP TET (Teachersí Eligibility Test) paper leak.

The Opposition has stepped up attack after an FIR was lodged against state Congress spokesperson KK Mishra and Dr Anand Rai by OSD in CM secretariat Laxman Singh Markam.

State home minister Narottam Mishra took a dig at Congress leaders saying that Congressmen were in habit of levelling false allegations against government to defame it.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath said that name of Vyapam had changed but the scams continued to happen. Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh expressed similar views.

Earlier, Congress spokesperson KK Mishra and activist Anand Rai alleged that TET papers were leaked and screenshots of the original papers were found on mobile phone of Laxman Singh.

The Congress leaders objected to the charges made against Mishra and Rai under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Home minister Narottam Mishra said inquiry would reveal the truth. It's not the first time when the Opposition has levelled baseless allegations. Every time, allegations were proved wring. Once, they came with a battery of lawyers but even then nothing could be proved, he said.

Laxman Singh Markam, originally from naval section of defence ministry, came on deputation to Madhya Pradesh state government as deputy secretary on April 16, 2021. Later, he was made OSD in CM secretariat.

Coming from Rajgond family, Laxman Singh Markam claims to have descended from family of freedom fighter Rani Durgawati and is vocal about his nationalistic values. Markam has been assigned issues related to tribal welfare in state.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 10:47 PM IST