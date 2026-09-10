TET Confusion: Over 1 Lakh Serving Teachers Seek Year-Wise, Cadre-Wise Clarification Across Madhya Pradesh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than one lakh teachers appointed between 1998 and July 2018 are confused about the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) requirement, and they want the School Education Department to issue clear, written guidelines before the examination.

The teachers say they were appointed under different rules, cadres and recruitment systems over the years, including through panchayat and urban local bodies. Many of them were appointed much before TET became a mandatory qualification. They were subsequently absorbed into the teacher cadre and, in July 2018, were appointed to posts under the State Education Department as higher secondary, secondary and primary teachers.

They fear that if they appear for TET and qualify based on an oral assurance from the department, questions could later arise over their previous service, seniority and other benefits. They are therefore demanding a written assurance that qualifying TET, if made applicable to them, will not affect their past service, seniority, pay, pension or other service benefits.

Question over 2018 appointment date

According to the teachers, several appointments made between 1998 and 2018 were made under the rules applicable at the time. They have also referred to appointments made in the context of the Supreme Court s order in the State of Madhya Pradesh vs Dinesh Bhardwaj and others case. The government subsequently absorbed the concerned teachers into the teacher cadre in 2008. Later, under the State Education Service rules, they were appointed to State Education Service posts in July 2018.

Teachers say that if the government itself treated them as existing serving teachers and appointed them to the State Education Service in 2018, the department must clarify on what legal and administrative basis TET is now being linked to their 2018 appointment date.

They argue that a teacher appointed in 1998 cannot automatically be treated in the same manner as a teacher recruited after TET became a requirement merely because both received an appointment under the State Education Service in 2018.

What about promoted teachers?

The teachers have also sought clarity for those appointed between 1998 and July 2018 who were subsequently promoted or given charge of higher posts. They want the department to clarify whether TET eligibility in such cases will be determined on the basis of their original appointment date or the date of promotion/assumption of the higher post.

Issue a clear list: Assn

Government Teachers Association acting president Upendra Kaushal said the department should issue a clear list before conducting the examination, specifying which teacher cadres and appointment years are required to qualify TET and which categories are exempt under the applicable rules.

TET not being forced: Commissioner

Commissioner of Public Instruction Abhishekh Singh told Free Press that the department was not forcing anyone to take the TET, and those who do not want to take it have the option not to do so. I can t give everything they demand in writing. The Supreme Court has ordered us to conduct the TET, and we are abiding by it, he said.