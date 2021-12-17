Test ability, fix goal and work hard like Varun, he was a real fighter, says  proud father Retd Col KP Singh

BHOPAL: People raising slogans of 'Bharat mata ki jai' and 'Group Captain Varun Singh amar rahe', walked behind the flower-bedecked Army truck carrying his mortal remains wrapped in a Tricolour. The last rites of the decorated air warrior, who was the lone survivor of the Tamil Nadu chopper crash, were performed in Bhopal with full military honours on Friday. Rituals were performed by a group of priests in the presence of his family, including his children and wife. The ceremonial guard of honour was accorded by state police and an army contingent at the cremation ground.

Retd Col KP Singh, father of Group Captain Varun Singh also paid tribute near the mortal remains of his son during the funeral ceremony. Later talking to media persons, the proud father, holding back his tears, thanked the entire country for showing solidarity with his family. “ Varun was a real fighter. Last 8 days were tough for our family. He fought like a fighter. The whole country prayed for his recovery. I am grateful to the countrymen who stood with me and my family during this difficult time.”

Wrapped in a Tricolour, the mortal remains of Group Captain Varun Singh being taken to cremation ground in Bairagarh on Friday. | Mahesh Vishwakarma

A proud father, speaking about his warrior son said, “Test your ability, fix the goal and work hard like Varun to achieve it. Varun had decided to be a fighter pilot when he was standard 9. Being parents, we were under the impression that Varun may change his mind but he looked firm and determined to achieve his goal. We are proud of him. We thank the entire country for showing solidarity at this juncture with my family.”

Family members pay tributes to Group Captain Varun Singh at crematorium on Friday. | Mahesh Vishwakarma

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with other cabinet ministers and politicians, were present at the cremation ground to be with the family. Chouhan, consoling the bereaved family, called Varun Singh a true son of motherland. “Now his family is mine and also of the entire Madhya Pradesh. It is our responsibility to take care of the family and we will discharge our duty with full devotion and sincerity,” said Chouhan while attending the last rites.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan lays floral wreath near the mortal remains of Group Captain Varun Singh at crematorium, Bairagarh, on Friday. | Mahesh Vishwakarma

Aradhya Singh, daughter of late Group Captain Varun Singh, pays her last respects to her father during his funeral ceremony at Sant Hirdaram Crematorium in Bhopal, Friday, | Mahesh Vishwakarma

Conferred with the Shaurya Chakra, India's third highest peacetime gallantry award in August this year, he is survived by his wife, 11-year-old son and an eight-year-old daughter along with his parents.

His younger brother Tanuj Singh is an Indian Navy officer, while his father is a retired Army official.

: Family members perform last rites during the funeral of Group Captain Varun Singh at Sant Hirdaram Crematorium in Bhopal, Friday, | PTI

The Group Captain's family originally hails from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. His parents currently reside at Sun City Colony, Airport road in Bhopal. On Thursday, CM Chouhan had announced that the Madhya Pradesh government will give Rs one crore 'Samman Nidhi' to the kin of the officer.

Wrapped in a Tricolour, the mortal remains were brought to the crematorium from the Military Hospital, 3-Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (3-EME), in a procession |

"The state government will give Rs one crore Samman Nidhi to the family of the martyred Group Captain Varun Singh and in consultation with them, install his statue, name an institution after him and also offer a job to his kin in the state government as per the laid down practises," he had told reporters.

Cremation was performed with Go-Cast cow dung logs instead of wood logs. Mamtesh Sharma, president of Go-Cast Samiti president, said, “Go-cast wood was used for last rites of Group captain Varun Singh at crematorium, Bairagarh.”

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 11:33 PM IST