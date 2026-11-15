Tension In Bhopal's Jahangirabad Over Alleged Cow Slaughter, Two Detained As Authorities Demolish Suspect's Illegal Construction | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tension prevailed in Jahangirabad on early Sunday morning over allegations of cow slaughter in Afzal Colony area, triggering protests by Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists. The administration later launched an anti-encroachment drive at the house of one of the suspects, Azhar Ali.

According to the complaint filed by Bajrang Dal leader Prashant Mishra (31), he received information that eight cattle, including cows and calves, had been brought to Afzal Colony for slaughter. Mishra and his aides reached the locality at 4 am in a car and bikes.

Mishra alleged that as they entered the colony, a group of people stopped them and attacked them with sticks, knives, swords and stones. Mishra received injuries to his shoulder and lip, while his car was also damaged.

He named Azhar Ali, Mujammil, Farhan, Imran Ahmed, Rizwan Ahmed and Adil Hata among those allegedly involved in the attack.

The complainant later returned with police personnel. During a search of the houses of Imran Ahmed and Rizwan Ahmed, police allegedly found five cattle tied with ropes, along with sacks containing suspected remains of slaughtered cattle.

Two knives, an axe, a pointed iron tool, two ropes and a cleaver were also seized. Police registered a case and took Imran and Rizwan into custody for questioning.

Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal activists staged a protest at Shabban Crossing, demanding bulldozer action against the accused and a thorough investigation. They claimed that five cows were found alive and the remains of three others were recovered from the spot.

Following the protests, the administration began removing illegal encroachments at Azhar Ali's house using hammers. Police personnel and a municipal corporation team were deployed at the site.

Police officials said that an investigation was underway to establish the exact circumstances of the incident and the involvement of those named in the complaint.