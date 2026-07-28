MP Begins First-Ever Impact Study Of Ladli Behana Scheme Across State |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On behalf of the Women and Child Development Department, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis (AIGGPA )is conducting a study to assess the impact of the Ladli Behana Scheme on the lives of its beneficiaries across Madhya Pradesh. This is the first time such a study is being carried out on the scheme.

When contacted, Rajeev Dixit, vice chairman of the AIGGPA, told Free Press that the study is being conducted on Ladli Behanas across the state. The institute is likely to complete the study within a month.

On condition of anonymity, a senior officer of the AIGGPA told Free Press that a sample study is being conducted in selected districts to ascertain the changes that have come in the lives of Ladli Behanas since the implementation of the scheme. The study is being conducted on various parameters.

Under the study, information is being collected on whether beneficiaries are receiving the amount on time, how they are spending it, whether they withdraw the amount themselves from the bank and so on.

The study is also focusing on whether beneficiaries have become financially stronger and whether they are spending the money on their children's education, on themselves or using it to run small business activities.

It is also examining whether anyone has been left out of the scheme and, if so, the reasons they could not be accommodated under it.

Sources said the final report of the study will help the government understand what changes have come in the lives of Ladli Behanas. If needed, further measures could be worked out in connection with the scheme.

Notably, the Ladli Behana Scheme was launched by former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ahead of the Assembly elections.

The scheme reportedly played a pivotal role in the BJP's victory in the state. There are 1.25 crore Ladli Behanas who receive Rs 1,500 per month under the scheme.

Key parameters of the impact study

Timely receipt of financial assistance by beneficiaries.

Spending pattern of the monthly assistance.

Whether beneficiaries withdraw the money themselves from banks.

Improvement in beneficiaries' financial condition.

Spending on children's education.

Expenditure on personal needs.

Use of assistance for small business or income-generating activities.

Identification of eligible women left out of the scheme and reasons for their exclusion.

Overall impact of the Ladli Behana Scheme on beneficiaries' lives.