Temperatures rising above normal: Rabi crops may be affected in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The temperatures rising above normal level may affect rabi crops adversely. It may affect quality of mustard and wheat and their overall production.

February remained hot beyond expectation and March 2023 is likely to be warmer. Both day and night temperatures are expected to remain above normal. Weather will become dry from second week of March as there will be sunshine and clear skies, which will raise day and night temperatures.

“High temperature will mature seeds before time. So, the seeds will lose shine and will remain weak. The above-normal temperature may have an adverse impact on rabi output,” former agriculture director GS Kausal said.

A feeble western disturbance is expected to reach hills of Western Himalayas on February 28. A cyclonic circulation is present over East Bangladesh. Maximum temperature remained 5 degrees above normal at many places. Minimum temperature was above normal in east Madhya Pradesh.

On Sunday, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees Celsius while its night temperature was 16 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded maximum temperature of 32.8 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature at 16.2 degrees Celsius was 2.1 degrees above normal. Damoh recorded maximum temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius, which was 5.6 degrees above normal. Khajuraho recorded maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, which was 5.2 degrees above normal.