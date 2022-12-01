e-Paper Get App
Temperature fluctuation continues in Madhya Pradesh

Temperature fluctuation continues in Madhya Pradesh

Chill to intensify after a week

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 01, 2022, 01:05 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Temperature fluctuation continued in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. This time the weather is likely to change after the first week. According to the meteorological department, the severe cold may start from the eighth day.

The day temperature in the state capital was 26.3 degree Celsius on Wednesday. It decreased by 0.9 degree Celsius as compared to Tuesday. On the other hand, the night temperature was recorded at 12.8 degree Celsius on Wednesday. It fell by 0.3 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours.

On Thursday, Nowgaon recorded 6.3 degree Celsius while Pachmarhi recorded a night temperature of 7.3 degree Celsius and Raisen recorded 7.2 degree Celsius. Bhopal recorded 12.4 degree Celsius. Indore recorded 12.2 degree Celsius. Rajgarh recorded 9.5 degree Celsius.

Senior meteorological department officer Ved Pratap Singh said, “After a week, the cold will be intensified. Till then, temperature fluctuation will continue.”

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh women’s team wins second position in Central Zonal Ball Badminton...
article-image

