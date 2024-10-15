 Telangana Man Facing False Rape Charge Gets Justice; Woman Booked For Extorting ₹5.35 Lakh From Victim
The victim moved court, which asked Sukhi Sewaniya police to register an FIR against the woman. The woman is on the run.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In an unusual case, a man who had been implicated in a false rape case by a woman and had been jailed, was brought to justice on Monday. The accused woman had extorted Rs 5.35 lakh from him. The victim moved court, which asked Sukhi Sewaniya police to register an FIR against the woman. The woman is on the run.

According to Sukhi Sewaniya police, the 32-year-old victim is a native of Telangana. He had befriended his colleague in 2020 and the duo began hanging out together. During this, the woman, who was already married, hid the fact from him and proposed him for marriage. The man agreed to her proposal.

In 2021, when the man came to know that the woman was already married, he tried to keep away from her. Enraged due to this, the woman threatened to implicate him in a false rape case and extorted Rs 5.35 lakh from him. When she sought Rs 5 lakh more from him, he refused. The woman lodged a rape complaint against him at Chhola police station. The Chhola police arrested him and he was sent to jail.

The victim man, who had evidences of woman blackmailing him, filed a court case against her in 2022. The court, after the hearing him on Monday, pronounced the woman guilty and the man innocent. The court directed Sukhi Sewaniya police to register an FIR against the accused woman.

