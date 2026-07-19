Telangana Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Welcomes Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Sastri With Shawl, Bullock Cart Model | VIDEO | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): After the second day of the Shri Hanumanth Katha in Hyderabad, Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Sastri visited the residence of Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday.

Vikramarka and his entire family warmly welcomed Sastri with a shower of flowers and a shawl.

On the occasion, the Deputy CM honoured Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Sastri by presenting him with a sacred portrait of Lord Tirupati Balaji and a traditional bullock cart model.

Following the first day of the Katha, Deputy CM's wife Nandini Mallu had attended the event and respectfully invited Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Sastri to visit their home.

Meanwhile, Nandini Mallu and her son Surya Vikramarka performed 'Aarti' and welcomed him by showering flowers.

Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka honoured Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Sastri by draping a ceremonial shawl around him.

The entire residence was adorned with flowers, and the atmosphere was filled with devotion amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Bageshwar Dham.'

In return, Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Sastri presented a portrait of Lord Balaji and the book 'Sadhu Ji Sitaram.'

The heartfelt exchange conveyed a message of spiritual devotion, Indian culture, and social harmony.

The enthusiasm among devotees for the 'Shri Hanumanth Katha' in Hyderabad continues to grow, with large numbers of devotees attending the spiritual discourse every day.

Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Celebrates 29th Birthday In Delhi, Launches Book 'Mera Sanyasi'

Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Maharaj, celebrated his 29th birthday on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.

The celebration, titled 'Gyan Dhyan Daan Mahotsav,' was attended by several saints, celebrities, and political leaders.

Those present included former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Delhi minister, MP Manoj Tiwari, Balaknath, and several other senior leaders, who extended their wishes to him on the occasion.