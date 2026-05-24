Teams Finish Surveys In 8 Zones In 4 Days, Key Areas Covered In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Swachh Survekshan survey teams continued inspection in the city on Sunday despite the scorching heat, visiting several prominent locations including the airport, Boat Club, Kamla Park, Shyamla Hills and Professor Colony.

The teams also inspected the sewage treatment plant as part of the ongoing cleanliness assessment. According to officials, surveys in wards under eight municipal zones have been completed within the first four days.

The teams are expected to move in Kolar on Monday while an inspection of Adampur Chhawani garbage trench is likely to take place in next two days. In view of the expected visit, Bhopal Municipal Corporation has intensified preparations at the landfill site.

The Swachh Survekshan teams have been conducting inspections in the state capital since Thursday. By Sunday, the six-member teams had completed surveys in most wards under zone number 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 11 and 12.

On Sunday, inspections were also carried out in select wards of zone number 20 and 21, which include the airport area, Boat Club and Shyamla Hills. Surveys in the remaining wards including New Market are scheduled for Monday.

Preparations at Adampur garbage trench

BMC officials visited Adampur Chhawani landfill site on Sunday and directed Saurashtra Company employees to speed up legacy waste processing operations. Officials also instructed that all trommel machines remain operational to ensure uninterrupted waste treatment. Senior officials and Swachh Bharat Mission staff visited the site on Sunday to review arrangements and hold discussions with the agency handling legacy waste disposal.

Survey begins in Kolar region

Survey teams have also started inspection in wards under zone number 18 and 19 covering Kolar. Civic staff have been deployed in double shifts on roads connecting Arera Colony, Char Imli, Mata Mandir Square and Chunabhatti to ensure cleanliness and prevent garbage accumulation during the survey period.