Teachers Who Availed Maternity Leave Get Major Relief In Transfer Policy | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Women teachers who availed maternity leave have received major relief under the School Education Department’s transfer policy.

The department has decided that the period of sanctioned child care leave will now be counted towards the mandatory online attendance requirement for transfers.

The order was issued by Commissioner, Public Instructions, Abhishek Kumar Singh. Under the transfer policy, teachers seeking voluntary transfers are required to have at least 90% online attendance.

For the period between January and March 2026, online attendance of 90% was mandatory, and women teachers who had taken child care leave were facing difficulties in meeting this criterion.

The new order grants them relaxation by treating the sanctioned leave period as attendance for transfer eligibility.

The directive states that women government employees who have availed child care leave as per rules and obtained approval from the competent authority will have the leave period considered as present for e-attendance purposes during working days.

Eligible teachers will have to submit applications to the State-level Grievance Redressal Committee via email, which will review and dispose of the cases.