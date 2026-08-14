Teachers Stuck At Schools As Humare Shikshak App Glitches On Logout Across Madhya Pradesh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Teachers across Madhya Pradesh were unable to mark their logout attendance through the Humare Shikshak app on Thursday due to a technical glitch, leaving several of them stuck at their schools even after their working hours had ended.

The issue became a concern for teachers as the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) has recently tightened the e-attendance system and made it mandatory for teachers and other school employees to complete six hours of duty.

Attendance is also required to be marked through the official Humare Shikshak app, with failure to comply potentially inviting departmental action.

Amid the technical issue, an instruction was circulated to schools stating that there was a technical problem in the logout process on the. It said that the logout of teachers who had already logged in at their schools will be completed by the system automatically and asked schools to inform the teachers accordingly.

Reason behind

The technical glitch came after the department stopped teachers from marking attendance through the website and made the app the sole mode of attendance. The shift to app only attendance led to increased traffic on the application, which may have contributed to the technical problems.