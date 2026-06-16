Teachers Face E-Attendance Glitches And Salaries At Risk | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Teachers and employees of the school education department are facing serious technical issues with the recently introduced e-attendance system, making it difficult for them to mark their attendance despite being present at their schools and offices on time.

According to the teachers, the e-attendance application is incorrectly identifying employees’ locations and showing them several kilometres away from their actual workplace. As a result, attendance is not being recorded.

As per the latest guidelines of the Department of Public Instruction, if a teacher did not mark the e-attendance online, her salary for that particular day will not be generated.

On the contrary, teachers questioned who should be held responsible when employees are present at their workplace but are unable to mark attendance due to technical errors.

They said that employees should not suffer due to flaws in the system. They said it would be unfair to mark employees absent or initiate action against them because of technical glitches.

They have urged the department to correct faulty location mapping and introduce alternative arrangements to safeguard employees’ interests until the system functions smoothly.

Box: State Teachers Association working state president Upendra Kaushal said that in a recent case, an employee was physically present on the school premises and completed the face verification process.

However, the system displayed a message stating that the employee was located about 2,165 metres away from the school, preventing attendance from being registered for two consecutive days.

He said that similar cases are reported by other teachers as well.

Teachers, staff face technical glitches in school e-attendance system

Teachers and employees of the school education department are facing serious technical issues with the recently introduced e-attendance system, making it difficult for them to mark their attendance despite being present at their schools and offices on time.

According to the teachers, the e-attendance application is incorrectly identifying employees’ locations and showing them several kilometres away from their actual workplace. As a result, attendance is not being recorded.

As per the latest guidelines of the Department of Public Instruction, if a teacher didn’t mark the e-attendance online, her salary for that particular day will not be generated.

On the contrary, teachers questioned who should be held responsible when employees are present at their workplace but are unable to mark attendance due to technical errors.

They said that employees should not suffer due to flaws in the system. They said it would be unfair to mark employees absent or initiate action against them because of technical glitches.

They have urged the department to correct faulty location mapping and introduce alternative arrangements to safeguard employees’ interests until the system functions smoothly.

State Teachers Association working state president Upendra Kaushal said that in a recent case, an employee was physically present on the school premises and completed the face verification process.

However, the system displayed a message stating that the employee was located about 2,165 metres away from the school, preventing attendance from being registered for two consecutive days.

He said that similar cases are reported by other teachers also.