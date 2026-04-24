Teachers Demand Earned Leave for Census Duty in Madhya Pradesh | Representational Photo I File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Shashkiya Shikshak Sangathan has demanded earned leave for teachers in lieu of their deployment for census-related work. Organisation’s working president Upendra Kaushal said earned leave was being granted to teachers in Delhi who are working during summer vacation for the census.

In Madhya Pradesh, the services of thousands of teachers have been requisitioned for census-related work during the summer vacation. “Like Delhi government, the state government should also promptly issue orders to grant earned leave to teachers engaged in census duties during the vacation period,” he added.

According to Kaushal, teachers in Madhya Pradesh are continuously assigned non-academic duties such as elections, surveys and census work. In return, they receive neither adequate leave nor the respect they deserve, he said.

Teacher Eligibility Test debate

The ongoing debate over Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in Madhya Pradesh has brought focus back to how teachers were recruited and trained in the state with many educators arguing that the system never required repeated examinations after selection