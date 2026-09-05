Teacher's Day 2026: MP CM Mohan Yadav Praises Teachers Dedication, Announces Offline Mode For TET In MP | VIDEO

Teachers Day 2026: MP CM Mohan Yadav Praises Teachers Dedication, Announces Offline Mode For TET In MP | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Teachers in Madhya Pradesh were honoured at a state-level Teachers’ Day ceremony held at the RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration and Management in Bhopal on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the event and presented awards to teachers for their exemplary contributions to education.

Addressing the ceremony, Yadav congratulated teachers across Madhya Pradesh and praised their role in shaping students and building the nation.

Government teachers praised

The Chief Minister said teachers working in government schools had enhanced the pride and honour of Madhya Pradesh through their dedication and hard work.

“A teacher does not merely impart knowledge but also guides people in their lives,” Yadav said. He added that a true teacher felt happiest when a student surpassed them and achieved greater success.

Yadav said the country’s future was shaped in school classrooms and teachers played the most important role in the process.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav arrive at the Administrative Academy to attend the State-Level Teacher Felicitation Ceremony, being held at the academy. pic.twitter.com/puxoV8ZQCl — IANS (@ians_india) September 5, 2026

TET to be held offline

The Chief Minister announced that the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), to be conducted in Madhya Pradesh following the Supreme Court’s order, would also be held in offline mode.

He said the decision was part of the state government’s efforts to improve the quality of education and protect the interests of teachers and students.

Government school students excel

Addressing the event, Yadav said it was a matter of pride that more than half of the students featured on the Madhya Pradesh Board examination merit lists were from government schools.

He said, “Siksha vibhag garv karta hai Madhya Pradesh sarkar ke madhyam se… jab Madhya Pradesh ka board ke exam ka result aata hai, tab aadhe se zyada merit me bacche aate hain to sarkari schoolon se aate hain, aapki mehnat ke parinam se aate hain.”

He described the achievement as proof of teachers’ hard work, dedication and commitment to their students.

Yadav said the government was committed to strengthening the state’s education system, providing teachers with respect and better opportunities, and ensuring quality education for every student.