Teacher, Female Colleague Transferred After Students Complain About ‘Closeness’ In Chhindwara | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A teacher and a guest woman teacher have been transferred from a government middle school in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district after students complained about their alleged closeness, an official said.

Students of the school at Beech Bahri village, around 70 km from the district headquarters, approached the Chhindwara collectorate during a public hearing and alleged that the two teachers often ended classes early and spent time together.

The district collector directed Tribal Affairs Department Assistant Commissioner Satyendra Singh Markam to investigate the matter and take action.

मध्यप्रदेश के छिंदवाड़ा जिले के एक सरकारी स्कूल के बच्चों का कहना है कि सर और मैडम हमें पढ़ाते नहीं है वो दोनों बाथरूम में जाकर प्यार करते है....



प्यार भी जरूरी है करते रहना चाहिए।



मध्यप्रदेश गर्त में जा चुका है। pic.twitter.com/QMeoz7NXJ6 — Pushpraj sharma (@RealpushprajX) August 20, 2026

Block Education Officer OP Joshi said on Thursday that an inquiry committee examined the allegations, following which the teacher and the guest teacher were removed from the school with immediate effect.

Orders have also been issued to appoint new guest teachers, he said.

While the two teachers have been transferred to different schools, they have denied the allegations and claimed that they were being defamed.

The woman teacher alleged that another person had applied for the guest teacher's position and was on the waiting list, and the complaint was orchestrated to remove her and facilitate that person's appointment.