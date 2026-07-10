Teacher Eligibility Test Score Alone To Determine Recruitment To Government Schools | Rrepresentative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to abolish the separate selection examination for the recruitment of government school teachers.

Under the new system, candidates will only have to qualify the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), and appointments will be made on the basis of merit derived from TET scores.

At present, candidates are required to qualify the TET and then appear for a separate recruitment examination conducted by the School Education Department.

The new policy will replace this two-stage process with a single examination, reducing the time, cost and paperwork involved in recruitment.

According to officials, vacancies will be notified on a departmental portal, and eligible candidates will be appointed according to their merit ranking.

The move is expected to simplify the recruitment process and reduce the financial burden on aspirants, who currently pay separate examination fees.

TET score validity and recruitment

TET scorecards for recruitment to government schools will remain valid for two years. Candidates who are not selected during this period will have to reappear for the eligibility test.

Candidates may also retake the TET to improve their scores. Recruitment will be carried out through an online portal on the basis of merit and available vacancies. Private schools will also recruit teachers only from among TET-qualified candidates.

However, TET scorecards for appointments in private schools will remain valid indefinitely.