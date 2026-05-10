Teacher Conducting Census Survey Attacked By Stray Dogs, Admitted To Hospital |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A teacher deployed for census duty was seriously injured after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district.

The incident took place in the Pahadgarh area while the teacher was conducting door-to-door census work, officials said.

According to information, the incident occurred in Kaharapura Panchayat, where teacher Ram Avtar Dhakad was posted as an enumerator for the ongoing census survey.

He was collecting information from residents by visiting houses in the village when a group of stray dogs roaming in the area suddenly attacked him.

The dogs allegedly bit him multiple times on his leg, leaving him severely injured and bleeding on the spot.

Hearing his cries for help, nearby villagers rushed to the spot and somehow managed to drive the dogs away and rescue the injured teacher.

Following the incident, Ram Avtar Dhakad was immediately taken to the Community Health Centre in Pahadgarh, where doctors provided him with medical treatment.

Hospital officials said he sustained injuries on his legs due to dog bites. After primary treatment, doctors advised him to take rest for a few days.

As soon as information about the incident was received, census work supervisor Mukesh Saral informed the Tehsildar about the matter.

The incident has reportedly created fear and panic among employees engaged in census-related fieldwork in rural areas.

Census staff members said that the number of stray dogs in villages has been increasing continuously, making fieldwork risky and difficult.

They expressed concern over the lack of measures to control stray animal attacks despite repeated incidents in the area.

Residents demand strict action

Meanwhile, residents have also demanded strict action from the administration to control the stray dog menace.

Villagers claimed that stray dogs had attacked several people and children in the past as well, but no effective steps had been taken by authorities so far.

Residents warned that if immediate measures are not implemented, a major incident could occur in the future.

Officials have not yet issued any statement regarding action against the growing stray dog problem in the area.