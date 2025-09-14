 Teacher Caught Peacefully Sleeping In Classroom In MP's Chhatarpur; Video Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalTeacher Caught Peacefully Sleeping In Classroom In MP's Chhatarpur; Video Viral

Teacher Caught Peacefully Sleeping In Classroom In MP's Chhatarpur; Video Viral

The video and pictures were shared by someone and quickly spread on social media, creating concern among local residents and parents.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 02:58 PM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A teacher was caught sleeping deeply in a classroom while students were present in MP's Chhatarpur.

Photos and videos of the teacher sleeping in the classroom have gone viral on social media.

In the video, the teacher can be seen peacefully sleeping on a bench, lying down in the classroom, while students’ books and bags are kept on the table.

Check out the video below :

FPJ Shorts
'Insult To Sindoor Of Our Sisters': Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Smash TVs In Protest Against India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match | Video
'Insult To Sindoor Of Our Sisters': Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Smash TVs In Protest Against India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match | Video
Mukesh Ambani Buys Tribeca Building, Pays $17.4 Million For Ex-Tech Billionaire’s NYC Property
Mukesh Ambani Buys Tribeca Building, Pays $17.4 Million For Ex-Tech Billionaire’s NYC Property
'NIRF A Credible Alternative To Foreign Agencies' Rankings, Needs Boosting': BITS Pilani Group VC V Ramgopal Rao
'NIRF A Credible Alternative To Foreign Agencies' Rankings, Needs Boosting': BITS Pilani Group VC V Ramgopal Rao
Mumbai Airport Police Nab Nepali And Bangladeshi Nationals For Using Fake Indian Passports At CSMI Airport
Mumbai Airport Police Nab Nepali And Bangladeshi Nationals For Using Fake Indian Passports At CSMI Airport

The incident took place at the Marguwa Secondary School under Panchayat Morwa area on Saturday.

According to information, the teacher, identified as Jagram Prajapati, was seen sleeping peacefully in the classroom during school hours.

The video and pictures were shared by someone and quickly spread on social media, creating concern among local residents and parents.

People are questioning how a teacher can sleep during class time instead of teaching students.

Read Also
Couple Caught Kissing On Moving Bike In MP’s Chhatarpur, Passerby Riding Behind Records Video
article-image

Many local people expressed their disappointment and demanded strict action against the teacher for his irresponsible behavior. They said that teachers are responsible for educating children and must stay alert in the classroom.

An attempt was made to contact officials from the education department for a response, but they could not be reached for a comment.

Authorities are expected to investigate the matter soon and take necessary action to prevent such incidents in the future.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Couple Caught Kissing On Moving Bike In MP’s Chhatarpur, Passerby Riding Behind Records Video

Couple Caught Kissing On Moving Bike In MP’s Chhatarpur, Passerby Riding Behind Records Video

28-Year-Old Found Hanging From Tree In MP's Chhatarpur; Reasons Yet To Be Known

28-Year-Old Found Hanging From Tree In MP's Chhatarpur; Reasons Yet To Be Known

Simhastha 2028: Security Audit Completed, 1 Lakh Devotees To Get Daily Darshan At Mahakaleshwar...

Simhastha 2028: Security Audit Completed, 1 Lakh Devotees To Get Daily Darshan At Mahakaleshwar...

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Arrives In Indore On Two-Day Visit

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Arrives In Indore On Two-Day Visit

South American Country Suriname’s Original Name Was 'Shriram,' Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

South American Country Suriname’s Original Name Was 'Shriram,' Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav