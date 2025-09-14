Teacher Caught Peacefully Sleeping In Classroom In MP's Chhatarpur; Video Viral

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A teacher was caught sleeping deeply in a classroom while students were present in MP's Chhatarpur.

Photos and videos of the teacher sleeping in the classroom have gone viral on social media.

In the video, the teacher can be seen peacefully sleeping on a bench, lying down in the classroom, while students’ books and bags are kept on the table.

Check out the video below :

#WATCH | Teacher Caught Sleeping In Classroom In Presence Of Students In MP's Chhatarpur

The incident took place at the Marguwa Secondary School under Panchayat Morwa area on Saturday.

According to information, the teacher, identified as Jagram Prajapati, was seen sleeping peacefully in the classroom during school hours.

The video and pictures were shared by someone and quickly spread on social media, creating concern among local residents and parents.

People are questioning how a teacher can sleep during class time instead of teaching students.

Many local people expressed their disappointment and demanded strict action against the teacher for his irresponsible behavior. They said that teachers are responsible for educating children and must stay alert in the classroom.

An attempt was made to contact officials from the education department for a response, but they could not be reached for a comment.

Authorities are expected to investigate the matter soon and take necessary action to prevent such incidents in the future.