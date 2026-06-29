Tata Launches Refreshed Tiago With Petrol, CNG And EV Options | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tata Motors' regional team organised the regional launch of the new Tata Tiago range in Indore, drawing enthusiastic participation from media representatives, customers and automobile enthusiasts.

Tata Motors' authorised dealer partners—Jagdish Automotives, Shyam Automotives and Sanghi Brothers—played an active role in the event.

The new Tiago range features a refreshed design, modern interiors and segment-leading features, including LED headlamps, a 360-degree camera, rear AC vents, USB Type-C ports, dual wireless chargers and cruise control.

On the safety front, all variants come equipped with six airbags as standard, along with Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and traction control.

The Tiago iCNG is India's first CNG AMT hatchback, while the Tiago.ev now comes with a lifetime battery warranty and a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option, making electric mobility more affordable.

Starting ex-showroom prices:

Tiago Petrol: Rs 4.69 lakh

Tiago iCNG: Rs 5.79 lakh

Tiago.ev (BaaS): Rs 4.69 lakh

Tata Motors' regional team and its Indore dealer partners expressed confidence that the new Tiago range, available with petrol, CNG and electric powertrains, will set a new benchmark in the market.