Taste Turns Sour: Garlicky Food Get Costlier Too; Garlic Costs ₹500/kg In Retail Market | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The price of garlic is skyrocketing in retail markets of Madhya Pradesh. Currently, its price is Rs 400 - Rs 500 per kilogram. According to some farmers, reduced cultivation areas led to less production in state, which resulted in a supply crunch in the market. Garlic comes in large quantities to Neemuch Krishi Upaj Mandi, one of the biggest mandis of the state, from Kota, Ajmer, Badi Sadari, Bhilwara, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Nagda.

From Neemcuh, garlic is sent to Maharashtra and southern states and almost the entire country. These days, garlic is being auctioned at high prices in mandis. This garlic is being auctioned for Rs 25,000 to about Rs 38,000 per quintal. During the auction, the price of garlic was Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per quintal in Neemuch mandi in the retail market of Bhopal. The price of garlic reached Rs 500 per kg.

Garlic was auctioned at wholesale price of around Rs 30,000 per quintal in Karond Krishi Mandi. Farmer Kedar Sirohi said, “Area of garlic cultivation was quite low. Farmers did not show garlic in larger areas, so it led to crunch in garlic supply in market.”

State Bharatiya Kisan Sangh president Kamal Singh Anjana said, “Areas for garlic cultivation was quite less, so there was less production leading to supply crunch in market. As a result, prices were skyrocketing. Neemuch, Ratlam, Malwa, Mahakoshal are main producers. But this time, farmers did not cultivate garlic in Mahakoshal and larger parts of Malwa. As a result, prices increased.”