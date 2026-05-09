Tagged Cinereous Vulture Flies 3,000 Km From Halali Dam In Raisen District To Reach Uzbekistan | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tagged Cinereous Vulture has travelled more than 3,000 kilometres from Halali Dam in Raisen district to reach Uzbekistan, showcasing an extraordinary migratory journey. According to GPS tracking data, the vulture reached Uzbekistan on May 4 after travelling for more than 23 days.

The bird was among five vultures released into the wild by chief minister Mohan Yadav on February 23. After spending nearly a month around Halali Dam area to acclimatise, the vulture began its international journey on April 10.

Tracking records show the bird flew across Rajasthan before crossing international borders through Pakistan and Afghanistan en route to Uzbekistan. Officials said, “The Cinereous Vulture is different from the vulture rescued in Pakistan a few months ago and currently undergoing treatment there.”

Sources said officials at Van Vihar National Park were thrilled by the bird’s remarkable journey and believed it might continue onwards to neighbouring regions. Since the bird is equipped with a GPS tracking device, its movement is being closely monitored.

The vulture is part of an ongoing study by Van Vihar to understand the migration routes of migratory vultures that arrive in Madhya Pradesh during winter to escape extreme cold conditions in their native habitats.

The bird was rescued on December 19, 2025, from Sironj in Vidisha district after being found injured and weak. It was treated at Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre. After recovering, it was released into the wild along with four other vultures at Halali Dam.

Last year, Eurasian Griffon Vulture reached Kazakhstan

Last year, a tagged Eurasian Griffon Vulture rescued and released by Van Vihar officials travelled more than 6,000 kilometres to reach Kazakhstan. The bird was rescued from Satna in March 2025 after it was found weak and dehydrated. Following treatment and recovery, it was released into the wild at Halali Dam on March 29, 2025.

According to tracking data, the vulture took 44 days to reach Kazakhstan, crossing Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. During the journey, it made brief halts of two to five days at four locations in Afghanistan and Uzbekistan before finally reaching Kazakhstan on May 11, 2025.