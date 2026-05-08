Bhopal Municipal Corporation New Headquarters, Atal Bhawan To Get Mantralaya-Style Security Shield | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is preparing to introduce a Mantralaya-style access control system at its newly inaugurated headquarters, Atal Bhawan in Tulsi Nagar, to prevent unnecessary movement of visitors inside the building.

According to BMC officials, under the proposed arrangement, common citizens will largely be restricted to the ground and first floors while access to upper floors will be granted only to those with essential official work.

Officials said the move is aimed at streamlining administrative work and reducing frequent movement of people visiting offices without any specific purpose. Only individuals who need to meet a specific officer or visit a department for official work will be allowed access beyond the public service area.

The proposed access control system will regulate entry in different sections of the building and help maintain uninterrupted administrative functioning. The system will include biometric access and a Request to Exit (REX) system. The new eight-storey headquarters, built at a cost of nearly Rs73 crore, has become operational. However, sources said the remaining and ongoing work may increase the final cost to around Rs 75 crore.

120 CCTV cameras for monitoring

BMC has also strengthened security arrangements by installing 120 CCTV cameras across the headquarters premises. Every section of the building will remain under surveillance through a centralised monitoring system. Officials said the cameras will not only be used for security purposes but also to maintain cleanliness on the premises. The monitoring system will help identify individuals involved in littering, spitting or creating unhygienic conditions, and action may be taken against violators if required.

Official statement

Access control system is being introduced to restrict unnecessary entry into corporation offices. Nagar Jan Seva Kendra has been established for citizens convenience. 120 CCTV cameras have been installed to ensure proper security and monitoring within the building.

Sanskriti Jain, municipal commissioner