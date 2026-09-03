Syringes, Blood-Stained Dressings Dumped In Open At Bhopal’s JP Hospital; BMC Orders Legal Action | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated legal proceedings against CEDMAP, the housekeeping agency at Jayaprakash Hospital (1250), after biomedical waste was found mixed with general waste and scattered in an open area on the hospital premises.

During an inspection on Wednesday, BMC officials found syringes, injection vials, blood-stained dressings and wrappers dumped alongside food waste, coconut shells and other general refuse near the hospital gate.

The officials immediately informed Hospital Superintendent Dr Sanjay Jain about the violation.

BMC officials asked the hospital administration to summon representatives of CEDMAP and instructed them to clean the area and pay the penalty.

However, despite the superintendent contacting the agency by phone, no representative or employee arrived at the site. The agency also did not agree to pay the fine.

Following this, municipal commissioner Sanskriti Jain directed corporation s officials to initiate proceedings to file a challan against CEDMAP in court for violating waste-management norms and warned it as it may lead to a serious health and infection risk to sanitation workers.