Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 Sees Mayank Yadav Claim Five Wickets, Delhi Smash 243, MP Win Under Rajat Patidar | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayank Yadav unleashed a devastating five-wicket spell after Delhi's batters ran riot, while Punjab, Saurashtra and Tamil Nadu registered contrasting victories in an action-packed Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy round.

MAYANK ROCKS J&K, DELHI PILE ON 243

Delhi hammered Jammu and Kashmir by 103 runs, posting a formidable 243/6 before dismissing their opponents for 140.

Priyansh Arya smashed 58 off 29 balls, Tejasvi Dahiya struck 46 off 24 and Himmat Singh blazed an unbeaten 63 off 26, including five sixes.

Mayank then destroyed J&K's middle order with sensational figures of 5/14 in three overs. Yawer Hassan's fighting 70 went in vain.

VIHAAN, UDAY POWER PUNJAB

At Daly College Ground, Indore, Punjab chased Haryana's 190/6 with five balls remaining.

Vihaan Malhotra hammered 86 off 50 balls, striking eight fours and five sixes, while Uday Saharan's unbeaten 42 off 18 helped Punjab reach 193/6 in 19.1 overs.

Haryana's Dinesh Bana had earlier smashed 42 off 20 deliveries.

SAURASHTRA SINK BIHAR

Chetan Sakariya and Prerak Mankad claimed three wickets each as Saurashtra restricted Bihar to 137/9.

Prithvi Raj top-scored with 38, while captain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi managed 18.

Harvansh Pangalia then blasted 33 off just 11 balls as Saurashtra completed a five-wicket victory in 16.3 overs.

TAMIL NADU SURVIVE LATE SCARE

Tamil Nadu edged Railways by six runs at Daly College Ground.

Shahrukh Khan's unbeaten 46 and Amit Sathvik's 38 lifted Tamil Nadu to 172/7.

Railways threatened through Toufik Uddin Mondal's explosive 57 off 22 balls, but finished on 166/9. Athisayaraj Davidson grabbed 3/47, while Varun Chakravarthy's economical 2/17 proved crucial.

BRIEF SCORES

Delhi - 243/6 (Himmat Singh 63*, Priyansh Arya 58) beat J&K - 140 all out in 19.1 overs (Yawer Hassan 70; Mayank Yadav 5/14) by 103 runs

Bihar - 137/9 (Prithvi Raj 38; Sakariya 3/33, Mankad 3/20) lost to Saurashtra 138/5 in 16.3 overs (Harvansh Pangalia 33; Suraj Kashyap 3/39) by 5 wickets

Haryana - 190/6 (Dinesh Bana 42, Rahul Tewatia 35*) lost to Punjab - 193/6 in 19.1 overs (Vihaan Malhotra 86, Uday Saharan 42*) by 4 wickets

Tamil Nadu - 172/7 (Shahrukh Khan 46*, Amit Sathvik 38) beat Railways 166/9 (Toufik Mondal 57, Zubair Ali 46; Davidson 3/47, Varun 2/17) by 6 runs

Patidar plays anchor, MP sink Keralam by five wickets

Madhya Pradesh launched their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign with a convincing five-wicket victory over Keralam, riding on Tripuresh Singh's three-wicket haul and skipper Rajat Patidar's composed unbeaten knock at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on Saturday.

Chasing 139, MP reached 142/5 in 18.4 overs, with eight balls to spare.

TRIPURESH ROCKS KERALAM

Keralam suffered an early collapse, losing captain Sanju Samson for just four in the opening over before slipping to 30/3.

Tripuresh returned impressive figures of 3/28, while Avesh Khan claimed 2/29.

Salman Nizar rescued Kerala with a fighting 69 off 53 balls, striking five fours and two sixes. Akhil Scaria contributed 32 off 35 as Kerala finished at 138/6.

RAGHUWANSHI FIRES, PATIDAR FINISHES

MP lost Ankush Singh for five, but Akshat Raghuwanshi counterattacked with 45 off 28 balls, including four boundaries and two sixes. Shivang Kumar chipped in with 15 off 11, while Apurve Dwivedi struck a brisk 26 off 18. Patidar then took charge, remaining unbeaten on 36 off 29 deliveries, with Rahul Batham contributing an unbeaten 10 to complete the chase.

BRIEF SCORES

Keralam - 138 for loss of six wickets in 20 overs (Salman Nizar 69, Akhil Scaria 32; Tripuresh Singh 3/28, Avesh Khan 2/29) lost to Madhya Pradesh - 142 for loss of five wickets in 18.4 overs (Akshat Raghuwanshi 45, Rajat Patidar 36*, Apurve Dwivedi 26) by five wickets.