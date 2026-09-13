Swine Flu In MP: 5 H1N1 Deaths, Nearly 300 Cases Reported; Indore Records 2 Fatalities | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five swine flu (H1N1) deaths have been reported so far in Madhya Pradesh. Bhopal, Ujjain and Dewas contributed one each and two from Indore. So far, about 300 swine flu cases have been reported from Madhya Pradesh.

As per the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), Bhopal, Ujjain and Dewas have reported one death each, while Indore reported two deaths due to H1N1.

About 300 swine flu cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh so far. Monsoon and winter seasons are supposed to be favourable for the swine flu virus.

Bhopal reported its first death from swine flu (H1N1) this year, with 45 of the city's 65 cases detected in the past 12 days.

An 80-year-old man, identified as Ram Singh, died at a private hospital after developing a severe respiratory illness along with an H1N1 infection.

He had pre-existing heart disease, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. So far, 65 swine flu cases have been reported in Bhopal. Around 70% of these cases were detected in the past 12 days.

Dr Lokendra Dave, superintendent of the Respiratory Institute for Respiratory Diseases (RIRD) at Gandhi Medical College and a pulmonologist, said monsoon and winter are very favourable for viral respiratory illnesses. H1N1 is one of the causes of such infections.