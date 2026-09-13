 Swine Flu In MP: 5 H1N1 Deaths, Nearly 300 Cases Reported; Indore Records 2 Fatalities
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Swine Flu In MP: 5 H1N1 Deaths, Nearly 300 Cases Reported; Indore Records 2 Fatalities

Madhya Pradesh has reported five swine flu (H1N1) deaths and nearly 300 cases so far. Indore recorded two fatalities, while Bhopal, Ujjain and Dewas reported one each. Bhopal has logged 65 cases, with 45 detected in just 12 days, as doctors warn monsoon and winter favour respiratory viral infections.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 13, 2026, 09:29 PM IST
Swine Flu In MP: 5 H1N1 Deaths, Nearly 300 Cases Reported; Indore Records 2 Fatalities
Swine Flu In MP: 5 H1N1 Deaths, Nearly 300 Cases Reported; Indore Records 2 Fatalities | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five swine flu (H1N1) deaths have been reported so far in Madhya Pradesh. Bhopal, Ujjain and Dewas contributed one each and two from Indore. So far, about 300 swine flu cases have been reported from Madhya Pradesh.

As per the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), Bhopal, Ujjain and Dewas have reported one death each, while Indore reported two deaths due to H1N1.

About 300 swine flu cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh so far. Monsoon and winter seasons are supposed to be favourable for the swine flu virus.

Bhopal reported its first death from swine flu (H1N1) this year, with 45 of the city's 65 cases detected in the past 12 days.

An 80-year-old man, identified as Ram Singh, died at a private hospital after developing a severe respiratory illness along with an H1N1 infection.

He had pre-existing heart disease, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. So far, 65 swine flu cases have been reported in Bhopal. Around 70% of these cases were detected in the past 12 days.

Dr Lokendra Dave, superintendent of the Respiratory Institute for Respiratory Diseases (RIRD) at Gandhi Medical College and a pulmonologist, said monsoon and winter are very favourable for viral respiratory illnesses. H1N1 is one of the causes of such infections.

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