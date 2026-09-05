Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2026: Indore, Jabalpur & Bhopal Ward Win National Clean Air Honours | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has secured three honours in the National Clean Air Survey 2026 (Swachh Vayu Survekshan), conducted under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

Indore and Jabalpur will receive the Clean Air Appreciation Award for their city-level efforts, while Bhopal Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Ward No. 60 has been recognised for innovative initiatives at the ward level.

The awards will be presented by Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sept 7 at Indira Paryavaran Bhawan in New Delhi during the Clean Air Day ceremony.

Indore has been recognised for its comprehensive approach to improving air quality.

Key initiatives include dust-control measures, scientific road cleaning, expansion of green belts, systematic construction and demolition waste management and public awareness campaigns.

Jabalpur has also earned national recognition for implementing pollution-control measures, promoting green initiatives and encouraging community participation in clean-air programmes.

Bhopal Ward 60 sets example

Ward No. 60 of Bhopal has secured recognition in the first-ever micro-ward-level competition under the National Clean Air Programme.

The ward was selected for its efforts to improve local air quality through cleanliness drives, increased green cover, pollution-reduction measures and active citizen participation.

Officials said the recognition demonstrates how focused interventions at the local level can contribute to broader environmental goals.

Focus on sustainable urban development

Urban development and housing commissioner Sanket Bhondve said the achievement reflects Madhya Pradesh's commitment to the vision of a clean and developed India.

He said the state's urban local bodies would continue working towards cleaner air, greener cities and sustainable urban development with greater citizen participation.