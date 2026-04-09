Swachh Survey To Begin From April 10 Even As 11 zones Fail Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s Own Audit |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Swachh Survekshan 2025–26 is set to begin on Friday with the citizen feedback phase, even as the city grapples with deteriorating sanitation conditions.

An internal survey conducted by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revealed alarming conditions in several parts of the city. As many as 11 zones, including Zones 1, 2, 4, 5, 8, 10, 11, 14, 15, 18, and 19 have been flagged for poor sanitation. Lanes and residential areas in the Old City are reported to be in the worst condition, while waste collection at the Navbahar Vegetable Market is taking place only once every four days.

According to the BMC, the survey will continue for 45 days, with central assessment teams expected to conduct field inspections between April 16 and May 31. With central teams expected next month, the civic body faces mounting pressure to improve ground conditions and maintain its standing in the national cleanliness rankings.

Commissioner to take direct charge from April 15

BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain has decided to personally monitor sanitation across all 85 wards starting April 15. She will conduct daily early morning inspections, placing Assistant Health Officers (AHOs) under strict scrutiny. Officials have been directed to remain present in the field from 6:00 AM, but compliance has reportedly been weak so far.

Excuses over ongoing projects raise concerns

Ongoing infrastructure works by agencies such as the Metro, PWD, and NHAI have been cited by zonal officials as reasons for poor cleanliness. However, the administration views this as negligence, noting that sanitation has declined compared to last year.

Attendance and accountability under focus Jain has also mandated that sanitation workers mark attendance in both morning and evening shifts. Currently, many workers are logging attendance only once a day, raising concerns over monitoring and accountability.