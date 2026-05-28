Swachh Survekshan: Survey Teams Complete Nearly 70% Assessment In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal is nearing the final phase of the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 assessment, with nearly 70% of the survey completed across the city. However, inspection of the Adampur landfill site is likely to extend the assessment schedule by another two days.

Survey teams from Delhi on Wednesday inspected two remaining wards each in Zones 14 and 15. Additional visits were also conducted in one ward each of Zones 13, 18 and 8.

According to Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, the survey is now expected to conclude by May 30, after which the teams will return to Delhi. Earlier, the teams were scheduled to leave on May 28, but inspection of the Adampur landfill site extended the schedule.

Survey at NTPC charcoal plant, processing units

The survey teams conducted a late-night inspection of the Adampur landfill site on Tuesday and revisited it on Wednesday. Officials said this year s assessment also includes inspection of the NTPC charcoal plant and other waste-processing facilities, which may require additional time.

During the assessment, teams reviewed cleanliness arrangements on roads, sanitation conditions in residential colonies, placement of dustbins outside shops in market areas, door-to-door garbage collection systems, sewage treatment plants, and public and community toilets.

Resident feedback, preparations intensified

The teams also interacted with residents in various localities to gather feedback on sanitation services and cleanliness management in the city.

On Thursday, one survey team is scheduled to inspect Chunabhatti, while another will visit the Kolar area. Two additional teams will inspect wards in Zones 13, 14 and 15 in the BHEL area. Civic officials said all preparations have been finalised for the upcoming inspections.