Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 – Survey To Start On Thursday, Berasia Likely First Stop In Bhopal

Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 – Survey To Start On Wednesday, Berasia Likely First Stop In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The central survey team for Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 arrived in Bhopal from Delhi on Wednesday evening and is expected to begin inspection work from Thursday.

Although the team had reached the city, officials said it had not logged into the official survey portal till Wednesday night.

According to officials of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), the survey may begin from Berasia under the “Clean City Pair” initiative of the Swachh Bharat Mission. The sanitation and waste management arrangements of Berasia Municipality will be inspected before the team enters BMC limits, likely through the Misrod area.

Officials said the survey will assess cleanliness arrangements, waste management systems and implementation of Swachh Bharat Mission guidelines across the city.

MP ranks second in citizen feedback

While Madhya Pradesh has secured the second position nationally in citizen feedback for Swachh Survekshan, the state’s performance is heavily dependent on a handful of major cities.

By Wednesday afternoon, more than 8.76 million citizen feedback entries had been recorded nationwide. Uttar Pradesh topped the list with 3.8 million responses, while Madhya Pradesh ranked second with 2.269 million feedback entries.

However, data from the Citizen Feedback Report revealed that only Indore, Jabalpur, Bhopal and Ujjain managed to cross the 100,000-feedback mark. Most of the state’s 192 urban local bodies witnessed extremely weak participation.

46 ULB receive only one feedback entry

The report highlighted a concerning situation in smaller municipalities and Nagar Parishads. Around 76 urban local bodies failed to cross even 100 feedback entries, while 66 could not reach double-digit participation. As many as 46 urban local bodies (ULB), including Amarkantak, Damoh, Itarsi, Rehti, Seoni and Sidhi, received only one citizen feedback entry each through the Swachhata App. Among the top-performing cities in Madhya Pradesh, Indore recorded the highest feedback with 7.46 lakh entries, followed by Jabalpur with 3.43 lakh, Bhopal with 2.55 lakh and Ujjain with 1.28 lakh.

Official statement

BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain said the corporation had already achieved its target of 10% citizen feedback. “We have successfully achieved our target of citizen feedback. Any additional participation will be an added advantage. Continuous cleanliness drives are being conducted, and citizens are cooperating actively in the Swachh Survekshan campaign,” she said.