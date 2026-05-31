Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 Misses Deadline, Teams Yet To Reach About 60 Cities | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Government's flagship Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 has fallen behind schedule in Madhya Pradesh, with on-ground assessments still incomplete in nearly a quarter of the state's urban local bodies.

While the survey was originally slated to end on May 31, inspections and citizen feedback collection are continuing in several cities due to delays in field evaluations. According to data available till Saturday, survey teams have completed assessments in only 282 out of 406 urban local bodies.

Evaluations are currently underway in 53 cities while teams are yet to arrive in 68 cities. In three urban bodies, survey login IDs have not been activated, further delaying the process.

Week’s extension likely

The Urban Administration Department officials said that field assessments might continue for nearly one week beyond the scheduled deadline.

Though no formal extension order has been issued by the Centre, survey teams were still conducting inspections on Sunday in Indore and Ujjain, while citizen feedback remained active on the designated portal.

In Bhopal, however, the Central assessment team has already completed its approximately 10-day inspection and left after concluding the evaluation process.

Team reallocation disrupts survey schedule

Officials said the delay is not confined to Madhya Pradesh alone. Several states across the country have reported slower-than-expected progress in field assessments.

As a result, one survey team originally assigned to Madhya Pradesh was redirected to another state facing even greater delays.

The reassignment disrupted the survey calendar in multiple cities across the state, making it impossible to complete inspections within the prescribed timeframe.

Rankings on ground evaluation

Swachh Survekshan assesses cities on multiple parameters including door-to-door waste collection, waste processing, sanitation infrastructure, public toilet facilities, cleanliness management and citizen feedback.

The findings from these evaluations form the basis for the national cleanliness rankings of urban local bodies.

Survey status in MP on May 30

Total urban local bodies: 406

Survey completed: 282

Survey in progress: 53

Teams yet to arrive: 68

Login IDs not activated: 3

“Survey teams have not been able to reach every city in the state. May 31 was the deadline for Swachh Survekshan. Any decision regarding an extension will be taken by the Central Government.”

Shishir Gemawat, Swachh Bharat Mission MD, Assistant Director, UAD