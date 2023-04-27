Swachh Survekshan-2023: CNG & charcoal plants at Adampur landfill modeled on ‘waste to wealth’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is installing CNG and charcoal plants at Adampur landfill on ‘Waste to Wealth’ model hoping to improve its star ranking under garbage-free cities (GFC) protocol which is part of ‘Swachh Survekshan 2023.

The garbage processing plant at the landfill site had suffered minor damage during the recent fire there, said BMC officials.

Adampur landfill site in-charge, Rakesh Sharma said, “Work is underway for installation of CNG-RNG and Charcoal producing plants on the landfill site. Soon both the plants will be completed. Currently the garbage processing plant is operational, it had suffered minor damage during a recent fire.”

Pollution Control Board regional officer Brijesh Sharma talking to Free Press said the theme of SS-2023 is ‘wealth from waste’ . This model is being followed from door to door garbage collection to segregation and utilizing Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) for generating wealth from the waste. BMC will produce CNG and charcoal from the collected waste and this will add to the revenue of the BMC.

The official informed that dry waste garbage is utilized by cement factories, however, these units had demanded the BMC free of cost transportation. The civic body, however, was not in position to supply solid waste to cement companies at its own cost, pollution control board officials added.

Refuse-derived fuel (RDF) which is produced from various types of waste such as municipal solid waste (MSW), industrial waste or commercial waste, is being used for commercial use at large scale.

Material Recovery Facility (MRF) is operational at 11 transfer stations where the door-to-door garbage collected is dumped and after segregation is transferred to Adampur landfill.

The eleven transfer stations are at Arif Nagar, Bairagarh, Bhadbhada, Dana Pani, Transport Nagar, Yadgar-e-Shahjahani Park, Jatkhedi, Govindpura, Baba Nagar, Idgah Nagar and Thua Kheda.

AT MRF, the waste collected from households is brought and various components of recyclable waste from it is segregated for recycle or resale. The waste material is basically segregated into different streams of waste fractions (paper, plastic, packaging paper, bottles etc.)

