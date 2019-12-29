Swachh Survekshan 2020: Bhopal Municipal Corporation draws plan to engage public, encourage staffers

BHOPAL: One-on-one talk with sanitation workers, ensuring public participation, pitching in NGOs and other organisations in cleanliness are among the key initiatives being taken up by municipal body to better its ranking in the Swachh Survekshan 2020.

To boost the morale of sanitation workers, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Alok Sharma would in person hold talks with them over a cup of tea every night. Besides, the BMC will engage local public and seek feedback from them. Mayor, addressing media person here said that the role of public is equally important for a city development. The residents will also be asked to take a pledge to keep their surroundings clean, he said.

There will be a 3-digit emergency helpline for most of the services in Bhopal, informed the Mayor.

The emergency code will be used by the residents for seeking help from the fire bridge, ambulance and for civic services, he elaborated.

The Mayor informed that Bhopal plus app is now linked to all the sanitation related issues.

In the meet, the BMC officials informed public has appreciated the civic body initiative like flower pots designed with cow dung and coconut shells.

The public feedback will be sought on 16-points and on the said forms the residents would also be asked to tell if they were satisfied with the preparations. Their suggestions would also be sought to make the drive better.

The feedback form will also have questions like- Whether the garbage is collected from their areas everyday; if BMC staff informed about dry-wet waste segregation segregate, if residents are satisfied with the sanitation around, if they have seen single-use plastic being used as cutlery items in any public private functions in their areas.

The BMC would also like to know from the residents if they were aware of initiatives of BMC like waste recycle, reduce and reuse; food-bank and book bank. The cleanliness survey is on and would continue till January end. The BMC authorities are leaving no stone unmoved to ensure the city bags the top rank surpassing its 2nd position it held twice. Last year it was adjudged the cleanest capital city in the country, however, in the overall ranking it dropped to 19th position.