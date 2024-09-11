 Swachata Hi Sewa’ Drive: Civic Body Seizes 10kg Of Polythene, Fines Imposed
Cleanliness inspector Kamlesh Tiwari, who was leading a team at Sethani Ghat, said the civic body launched the awareness under the leadership of Nagar Palika chairperson

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 11:16 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Nagar Palika has launched an awareness campaign as part of ‘Swachchta Hi Sewa’ (cleanliness is service.’ During the campaign, the civic body’s team seized 10kg of polythene from shopkeepers.

Cleanliness inspector Kamlesh Tiwari, who was leading a team at Sethani Ghat, said the civic body launched the awareness under the leadership of Nagar Palika chairperson Neetu Mahendra Yadav and the instructions of chief municipal officer HemeshwariPatle. The purpose of the campaign is to keep Sethani Ghat and market area polythene free, he said.

As part of the campaign, the Nagar Palika team is informing the residents and shopkeepers about the ill effects of polythene. The shopkeepers from whom 10 kg of polythene was seized were told that if sub-standard polythene bags were found again, a heavy fine would be imposed on them. Both Yadav and Patle told the residents, shopkeepers and devotees that Sethani Ghat was totally polythene-free. A heavy fine will be imposed on those who are found using sub-standard polythene, they said. They appealed to the citizens to shun polythene.

Stray animals caught, fine imposed

Hawk squad of the civic body imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on those who let their cattle free move on roads. The owners of those cattle were told that if cattle were found again, the fine would be heavier. In-charge of the hawk team Gagan Soni said that the civic body continued to catch the stray cattle following the instructions of CMOHemeshwariPatle. He said that stray cattle were caught in Ward number 17.

