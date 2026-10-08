SVAMITVA Row Escalates In MP, Nine Probationary Patwaris Terminated And Around 250 Get Notices | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government and patwaris are locked in a confrontation over implementation of the SVAMITVA scheme, with terminations, suspension orders and notices issued against probationary patwaris triggering protests across Madhya Pradesh.

The state government has terminated the services of at least nine probationary patwaris in Dewas, Ratlam and Agar Malwa districts on Tuesday, while the Patwari Association claimed that on Wednesdaynotices were issued to around 200-250 probationary patwaris in different districts.

It is learnt that six patwaris were also suspended in Raisen, while the association claimed that similar suspension action had been taken against patwaris in some other districts.

The developments have triggered protests by patwaris across the state. The Patwari Association has threatened to stay away from all online revenue-related work and intensify its agitation if the government continues taking stern measures against patwaris.

As part of the protest, patwaris submitted memoranda at district headquarters across the state on Wednesday against the steps taken against their colleagues in different districts.

Interacting with Free Press, Patwari Sangh general secretary Dharmendra Sharma said the government has terminated the services of three probationary patwaris in Dewas and two in Agar Malwa.

Moreover, the government has given notices to around 250 probationary patwaris in various districts, asking why their services should not be terminated.

By taking action against probationary patwaris, the government wants to create fear among patwaris.

As it could not take action against the senior patwaris, it is targeting probationary patwaris. We have said that an indefinite agitation will be launched if action against our colleagues is not stopped immediately, he said.

Sehore patwari faces prosecution

Meanwhile, the government has also sought to build pressure on patwaris by reopening old cases registered with the Lokayukta and EOW.

On Wednesday, Sehore collector sanctioned prosecution permission against patwari Dharmendra Singh Rathore, posted in Jawar tehsil. The permission was granted on the basis of a Lokayukta case registered against him for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 8,000 in lieu of land mutation.