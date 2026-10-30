SVAMITVA Faces Fresh Hurdle, No-Dues To Be Taken From Panchayats Across Madhya Pradesh

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A fresh hurdle has come in the way of the registration of land owned by villagers under the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA).

The director of the Panchayat Raj has dashed off a letter to the revenue department that before doing registration, the officials should act according to rules and take NOC from the village Panchayats.

Taking NOC from village panchayats may take a lot of time, which may get in the way of registration.

The directorate of the Panchayat sent the letter on the basis of a missive sent by the State Panchayat Parishad. Making NOC compulsory for registration of land will increase the revenue of Panchayats.

When the department takes NOC, it will recover the property tax and raise its revenue. So, the department sent the letter. As the Patwaris initially refused to do the registration, the work missed the deadline fixed by the government.

If the revenue department implements the provision for NOC, the work may delay further.