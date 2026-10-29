Bhopal's ₹300 Crore Bombardier Challenger 3500 Jet Awaits DGCA Flying Clearance, MP Government Expects Approval By November-End Or First Week Of December | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state aviation department is in constant touch with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to seek flying permission for its newly purchased modern jet, Challenger 3500.

All the documents related to the jet plane, like purchase price and insurance, are being provided to the DGCA. The flying permission is likely to be obtained by the November end or in December first week.

An aviation department official said that all the documents provided by the jet seller company, Bombardier, would be provided to the DGCA.

A DGCA team may arrive in Bhopal for physical verification of the jet before granting flying permission. The jet plane that costs over Rs 300 crore landed in Bhopal on October 19 and has been parked at the state hangar.

Bombardier selected

Three companies participated in the bidding process when the state government floated the tender two years ago. The Canada-based Bombardier company had given the lowest rate.

The plane's security features also matched the needs of the government. Following this, the government selected the Bombardier company to place the order for the jet plane. The other two companies that participated in the bid included the America-based Textron company.